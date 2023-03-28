Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($64.52) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.29) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Basf in a report on Monday.

BAS traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €45.93 ($49.39). 1,869,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -65.61, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a fifty-two week high of €55.52 ($59.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

