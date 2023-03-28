BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($78.49) to €76.00 ($81.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

BWAGF remained flat at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

