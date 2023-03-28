BCK Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

BCK Partners Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.2% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,372,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 109,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. 502,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,749. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

