BCK Partners Inc. Sells 4,382 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BCK Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.79. The stock has a market cap of $269.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.