Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 1,103 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 526,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,479. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.