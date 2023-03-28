Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.75. 716,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,037. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.32. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

