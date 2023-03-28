Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.82. 33,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,382. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $256.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

