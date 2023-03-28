Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. 1,739,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,147,639. The stock has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

