Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $769,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 191,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $1,906,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BOCT remained flat at $32.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,354 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

