Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,860,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 148,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,451. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

