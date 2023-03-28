Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 14,207 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,512,478,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. 176,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,169. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

