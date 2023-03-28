Beldex Hits One Day Volume of $3.22 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $238.74 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.24 or 0.06360752 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00061086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017515 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

