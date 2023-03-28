Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $51.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,743.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

BCYC opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

