Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 298.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 486.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 222.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

