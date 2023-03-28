BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target Cut to $17.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on BioAtla in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BCAB opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

