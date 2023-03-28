BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target Cut to $17.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on BioAtla in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
BioAtla Price Performance
Shares of BCAB opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.26.
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
