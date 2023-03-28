Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Plans GBX 62 Dividend

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BVXP traded down GBX 76 ($0.93) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,944 ($48.46). 24,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,944.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,714.87. The company has a market cap of £205.88 million, a PE ratio of 2,753.42 and a beta of 0.41. Bioventix has a twelve month low of GBX 3,050 ($37.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,350 ($53.45).

In related news, insider Peter John Harrison sold 57,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,750 ($46.07), for a total value of £2,158,425 ($2,651,953.56). 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

