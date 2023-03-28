Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $26,983.21

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $26,983.21 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $521.60 billion and approximately $17.99 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00448316 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00131142 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00029153 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000589 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,330,606 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.