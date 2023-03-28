Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $32.48 million and $57,658.67 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

