BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Has $13.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 21.0% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $11.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.38. The stock had a trading volume of 81,947,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532,080. The company has a market cap of $257.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

