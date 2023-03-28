BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

TSE ZDV traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.43. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of C$17.77 and a 52-week high of C$22.16.

