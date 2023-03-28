BMO Capital Markets Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,040.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $844.00.

REGN opened at $820.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $755.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $832.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,912,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

