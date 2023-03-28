BMO Capital Markets Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,040.00

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $844.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

REGN opened at $820.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $755.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $832.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,912,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Analyst Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

