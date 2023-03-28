BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of ZWH stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.55. 14,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.65. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of C$19.75 and a 1-year high of C$23.05.

