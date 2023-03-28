BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 136.7% in March

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the February 28th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance
NYSE:LEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 87,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.27.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
