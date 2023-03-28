BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 136.7% in March

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the February 28th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

NYSE:LEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 87,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 151,765 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

