Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a growth of 204.0% from the February 28th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,374.0 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOLIF opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $43.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BOLIF)
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
- Will the Big Shifts at Medtronic Boost Revenue, Rating?
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.