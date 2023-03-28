Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at CIBC

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BDRBF. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.