Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 11,691 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $95,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $393.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.56 and a 200-day moving average of $404.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

