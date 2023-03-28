Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 1,821 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.21% of W.W. Grainger worth $58,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,834,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $671.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $649.12 and a 200 day moving average of $589.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.