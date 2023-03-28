Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $54,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

