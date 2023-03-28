Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $114,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $182,391,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average of $205.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

