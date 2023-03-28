Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.15% of AutoZone worth $67,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,372 shares of company stock valued at $93,403,027. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,368.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,446.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,396.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

