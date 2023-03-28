Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $105.50 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 908,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,476 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $105,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.38.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.