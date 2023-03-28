Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $47,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.7 %

CBOE stock opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average of $123.69.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.