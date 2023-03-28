Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,069 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.72% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $83,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIT opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

