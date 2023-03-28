Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,509 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.21% of Power Integrations worth $49,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 246,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 692,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,693,000 after purchasing an additional 96,707 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $183,317.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,598.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,499 shares of company stock worth $3,651,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

