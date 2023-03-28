Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 582 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.1% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $189.78. The stock had a trading volume of 357,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,073. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average of $207.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

