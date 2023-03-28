Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,388,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. 14,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,577. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

