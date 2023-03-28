Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

