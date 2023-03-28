Bowman & Co S.C. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after buying an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,029 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,359 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 466,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,897. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

