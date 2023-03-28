Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after purchasing an additional 502,558 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $240.98. 282,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.