Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Down 44.0% in March

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 507.0 days.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYDGF stock traded up $12.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 78. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.55.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BYDGF shares. Scotiabank cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.