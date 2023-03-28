Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 1.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,354,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,587 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 10,674,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,454,000 after purchasing an additional 118,478 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,758,000 after purchasing an additional 89,547 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,360.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.2 %

SH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,617,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,159,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.