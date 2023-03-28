Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.43. 976,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

