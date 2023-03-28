Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $622.69. The stock had a trading volume of 56,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.99. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The company has a market cap of $259.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

