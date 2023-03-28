Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $622.48 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $604.45 and a 200-day moving average of $541.99.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.