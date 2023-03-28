Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $48.00

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.71. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $48.30.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.