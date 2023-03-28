Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price at $32.91

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on TVTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of TVTX opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,796.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after buying an additional 245,856 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 162,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

