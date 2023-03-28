Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BDIV stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.28. 1,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$16.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.71.

