BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$149.00 at Scotiabank

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOO. National Bankshares increased their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$139.54.

TSE DOO opened at C$103.69 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$76.72 and a 12 month high of C$120.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

