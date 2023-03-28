Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $76.41 on Friday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bruker by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

