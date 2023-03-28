Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.05

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$20.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.48.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

